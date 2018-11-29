Services for Uma Lee, 89, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lee died Nov. 28, 2018, at her home. She was born Feb. 14, 1929, in Ireland. She was a loving, sweet woman and a dedicated homemaker, mother and wife.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her sons, Leonard Lee of Harker Heights, Steven Lee of Harker Heights; daughter, Janet Bland of Evant; brother, Norman “Buck” Orvig; grandchildren, Traci Floreo, Tammi Nealy, Tiffani Caldwell, Christel Johnson, Regina Bertrand, Ronald Grasham, Mindy Lofland-Grasham; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
