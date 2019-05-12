URSULA THOMPSON

A memorial service for Ursula Katharina Thompson, of Killeen, will be held at noon Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at Killeen Cemetery.
Ms. Thompson died May 7, 2019, in Killeen. She was born in Berlin, Germany, to Johann and Katharina Schlobinski.
Ms. Thompson was affectionately known and referred to as “Oma” by both friends and family. She had a great love for our Lord Jesus Christ. She thrived as a wife/mother of a military family and was fierce in her love for family. One of her greatest assets was her wonderful sense of humor.
Ms. Thompson survived the ravages of World War II in Berlin and was able to impart the details of that experience to family members during times of discussion. The Thompson family settled in Killeen in 1974 after many years of living around the world. Ms. Thompson possessed a vast knowledge of historical information and would share those details with family during many stops both abroad and in the United States.
She was preceded in death by her dearly loved brother in-law and sister, Dayton and Ruth Rollins of Killeen.
Ms. Thompson is survived in death by her son and daughter-in law, Joseph and Tammy Thompson of Spring; daughter Suzanne Jackson of Abilene; daughter Caroline Stinson of Grand Prairie; son and daughter-in law Robert and Kay Thompson of Red Oak. She had 10 grandchildren along with 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
The family invites guests for a reception to share memories with family at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center at 801 N. Fourth St. in Killeen following the burial.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.