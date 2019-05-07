A memorial service for Valda Ruth Noblin, 75, of Belton, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Ms. Noblin died May 5, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Temple to Hezzie and Ester Hester.
She was the first female bus driver in Temple.
She is survived by four sons; a daughter; a brother; a sister; 20 grandchildren; and 54 great-grandchildren.
