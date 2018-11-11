Vera Lynn Lowthe

Services for Vera Lynn Lowther, 85, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Lowther died Nov. 8, 2018, in Temple, after a long illness.
She was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Copperas Cove.
She attended Copperas Cove Elementary School and Copperas Cove High School, where she was a cheerleader and played on the girls’ basketball team.
After high school, she attended Texas State in San Marcos. She graduated from Nixon Clay Business College in Austin and went on to work for the Texas Department of Agriculture in the state capital of Austin.
While working in Austin, she met Bobby Jack Lowther and the two were married at Concorida Lutheran Church in Austin in 1957.
The couple moved back to Copperas Cove in 1961 and bought Schneider’s Grocery, and then owned BL Food Mart in downtown Copperas Cove during the 1970s and 1980s. In later years, Mrs. Lowther worked for Coryell County in the Copperas Cove offices until her retirement.
Mrs. Lowther enjoyed spending time with her large family and her cherished grandchildren. As a lifetime member of her beloved Immanuel Lutheran Church, she served on many committees and with the Ladies’ Aid. She had a passion for all Copperas Cove Bulldawg sports and never missed a game. She also loved the ranch she and her husband shared in Topsey. Additionally, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a women’s sorority and service organization where she helped with many civic activities with treasured Copperas Cove friends.
Mrs. Lowther was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jack Lowther; parents, Herbert and Malinda Schneider; sister, Hazel Ruth Post; brothers-in-law, Jim Post and Jim White; and in-laws, Mary and Robert Lowther.
She is survived by her son, Michael Clay Lowther and wife, Marian of Seminole, Fla.; sisters, Joyce Wittenburg and husband Bill of Austin, Nancy White and husband Phil of Topsey; grandchildren, Joel Lowther and wife Caitlyn of Washington, D.C., and Amy Lowther of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister-in-law, Betty White of Brenham; nieces, Tamera Gravenor, Shara Fletcher, Jeanna Canales, Tracey Bettis and Wendy Stubbs; nephews, Ed Post, David Post, Chris White and Dick White.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran General Fund or Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund at 922 Lutheran Church Road, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
