Funeral services for Victor E. Trevino Arguijo, 17, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen with Father Chris Downey officiating.
He died May 29, 2019, at a Temple hospital.
He was born on June 12, 2001, in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico, to his parents Victor Trevino and Maria C. Arguijo.
Victor attended Killeen High School and was to graduate Sunday June 2, 2019. He also attended The Career Center. He planned to go to nursing school. He liked to exercise and play soccer. Victor was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Camilo Arguijo and Graciela Rodriguez of Torreon Coahuila, Mexico.
Survivors include his parents and two loving brothers Justin Trevino and Anthony Trevino of Killeen; his maternal grandparents Jose D. Trevino and Manuela Espinoza of Torreon Coahuila, Mexico; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
