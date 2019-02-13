Services for Victor Wesley Krempin, 102, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 922 Lutheran Church Road in Copperas Cove with Pastor Tobin Scott officiating. Interment to follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Krempin died Feb. 11, 2019, in Copperas Cove.
He served on the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s school board from 1952 to 1964. He served in the U.S. Army Corps during World War II as an Aircraft Mechanic, After leaving the USAAC, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he enjoyed meeting people.
Mr. Krempin was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma S. Krempin; a daughter, Donna Krempin Schneider; his parents, Walter and Louise Krempin; his brothers, Milton, Clarence and Marvin Krempin.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Ann Martin and husband Don of Copperas Cove; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Wiley of Copperas Cove, Carla Kind and husband Harlan of Austin and Marvin Schneider and wife Christina of Rowlett; three great-grandchildren, Trey Kind of Colorado, Matthew Kind of Austin and Daniel Schneider of Rowlett, He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins
Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
