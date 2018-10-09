Funeral services for Violet Bernice Vincent, 94, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home, with Pastor Preston Atkinson officiating. Interment will follow services at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Vincent died Oct. 8, 2018. She was born on Jan. 13, 1924, in Newcastle to the late Lynderd VanHemert and Sarah Young.
Ms. Vincent graduated from Olney High School in 1942, and later graduated as a licensed vocational nurse from Cisco College. She would go on to retire from the field of nursing at Abilene State School.
Ms. Vincent was a proud member of the Southern Hills Baptist Church in Copperas Cove, and enjoyed spending her time solving crossword puzzles and reading. She also carried a deep love for children.
Ms. Vincent was preceded in death by her parents; children, Robert Lee Vincent Jr., and Patti June Blanco; siblings, Edward VanHemert, Franklin VanHemert, Clifford VanHemert, Willena Nichols and Rosietta Sutton; and grandson, Robert Lee Vincent III.
Survivors include her sisters, Sarah Jane Drennan and Nancy Ruth Jowers; daughter-in-law, Grace Vincent; grandchildren, Charles Vincent, Scott Carman, Shawn Carman, Patricia Vincent and Christopher Lee Vincent; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation is an hour prior to the service at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
