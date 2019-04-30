Virgil Lee Frase

Funeral services for Virgil L. Frase, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove with Dr. Mark Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Frase died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Copperas Cove. He was born Feb. 21, 1937, to the late Leo Max and Martha Kindler Frase in Copperas Cove.
As a young boy, he learned to sew and quilt with his mother. Virgil attended school and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1955. His senior year he was proud to have been the starting quarterback for CCHS. After high school, he attended Southwestern Texas State University, now Texas State University, before joining the Army Reserve until 1966. On July 5, 1968 he married Helen Himes and they enjoyed 50 years together.
Virgil retired from Civil Service in 1993 after 35 years working for the Directorate of Contracting as a GS 12 Procurement Officer on Fort Hood. After his retirement, he drove a bus for Copperas Cove Head Start and worked for the EDC as a military liaison in Copperas Cove. Virgil loved to spend time outdoors raising cattle, bailing hay, rebuilding old John Deere tractors and lawn mowers, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved to grill steaks for his friends and family because spending time with them was a joy for him.
Virgil was a lifelong Copperas Cove resident and a member of First Baptist Church.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances Kruger; son, Michael Copher; and a granddaughter, Kylee Copher.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Helen Himes Frase; daughter, Tina Nichols and husband, Shawn; son, David Copher and wife, Sally; brother, Leland Frase and wife, Pat; grandchildren, Ruth, Rachel, Jonathan Nichols, and Samantha Van Abbema and two great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
