A funeral Mass for Virginia Ann Champion Hernandez, 63, of Temple will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple.
Ms. Hernandez died May 8, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born Dec. 9, 1955, in Floydada, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.
