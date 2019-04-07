Funeral services for Virginia K. Krieger, 81, of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Krieger died April 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by love after a short battle with a touch illness. She died the way she lived, “her way.” She was born Dec. 23, 1937, to Virgil McNanna and Katherine Rice in Ottawa, Ill.
Mrs. Krieger was a jack of all trades, from a love of motorcycles, to truck driving, to volunteering at Metroplex (Advent Health) Hospital, and working odd jobs, including Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
She had a passion for helping and an even bigger passion for adventure. She saw all 50 states, many more than once, but always returned home. Her life was as colorful as the clothes and jewelry she wore.
Mrs. Krieger was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” John Krieger; her life partner David Wayne Fair; and grandson Trey.
She is survived by her three children, Robert A. Krieger and wife Gayle, Susan Krieger, Joseph Krieger and wife Patricia; her grandchildren, Robert J. Krieger II, Virginia Krieger, Dakota Krieger, Jacob Thompson and Jamee Krieger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
The family requests memorials are made to the American Cancer Society.
