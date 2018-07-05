Funeral services for Vivian Nell Myers, 96, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Skyline Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Myers died July 1, 2018. She was born Dec. 12, 1921, in Ennis.
Mrs. Myers worked with the U.S. B-52 bombers during WWII and worked for Killeen Independent School District for many years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Myers; parents, Luther and Chassie White; brothers, Luke White Jr., and Billie White and Ikey White; sisters, Helen Venable, Jennie Lou Breaux and twin sister, Virginia Pratt, who proceeded on July 2, 2004.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her daughters, Pam Fay and Kathy Warriner and husband, James; brother, Alan White; sister, Joann Mathias; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Myers family.
