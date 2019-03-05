Viviana Covington

Funeral services for Viviana “Vivi” Covington, 71, of Copperas Cove, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Killeen Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Mrs. Covington died Feb. 26, 2019, in Copperas Cove.
She was born Jan. 24, 1948, to the union of Najeeb and Lillian Yarid in Jamaica, the oldest of the Yarid children.
After emigrating from Jamaica in 1961 she contributed to the upbringing of her brothers Rockwell and Edward. She graduated from high school in Rochester, N.Y., in June of 1967.
On Nov. 8, 1969, Viviana gave birth to Jemal Williams from a previous marriage.
Mrs. Covington worked as an administrative assistant prior to enlisting in the United States Army where she served from 1979 to 1983. She was stationed at Fort Riley, Kan. and later in Frankfurt, Germany. Afterward she settled in Copperas Cove and began her nursing career with the local school district.
She was an active member of Killeen Seventh Day Adventist Church from 1988 until her passing and was dearly loved by the entire church.
Mrs. Covington is survived by her husband, Fred Covington Sr.; children, Jemal Williams (Sunun), Fred Covington Jr. (Ronnita), Kevin J. Covington (Annette), James Covington and Linda Covington; brothers, Rockwell G. Yarid (Cathy), Edward O. Yarid (Sue). She was a grandmother and great-grandmother of many.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.