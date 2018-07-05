Wade Wallace, 97, of Temple, formerly of Harker Heights, died Monday in Temple.
A private family burial will be held with the Rev. Janice Jones of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen officiating.
He was born Sept. 2, 1920, in Durant, Okla., to the late Wade Hampton and Rosie (Roach) Wallace and had three older sisters. He was raised and educated in Oklahoma, later marrying Marcella Joyce Adams on April 8, 1943, at the Methodist Church in Neodesha, Kansas. She preceded him in death in August 2004.
Wade served with the 71st Air Service Group in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from October 1942 to February 1945. He began his career in the theater business in Oklahoma, moving to Killeen in 1951. Wade managed 11 single, multi-screen and drive-in theaters, as well as overseeing the construction of six of those before he retired in 1994.
Mr. Wallace served the Killeen community as president of the USO, president of the Killeen Housing Authority, a member of WCID No. 6, treasurer of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce for several years and was a member of the Cowhouse Hotel Board. He was instrumental in establishing St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen and was a member of the board of directors of the Citizen’s National Bank of Killeen.
Wade was a Mason in good standing with the Grand Lodge of Texas since 1959 and was an endowed member of A&A Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, S.J. USA.
Survivors include two daughters, Candace Fish and her husband, retired Col. E.G. Fish, of Frisco, Texas, and Laurelyn Carlise and her husband, Rex, of Salado; two grandchildren, Wade Wallace Fish and his wife, Leah of Rockwall, Texas, and Stephen Ratliff Fish and his wife, Cheryl, of Dallas, Texas. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Fish, Zachary Quadros Fish and Zoe Wallace Fish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219 (scottishritehospital.org) or to St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 2800 Trimmier Road, Killeen, TX 76542.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
