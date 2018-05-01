Services for Walter Allen Marler, 61, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday with interment to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Marler died April 29, 2018. He was born Dec. 16, 1956, in St. Louis, to Leonard and Barbara Marler.
Mr. Marler is survived by his loving wife, Renate; son, Paul and wife, Melissa; son, Daniel and wife, Angelina; son, Michael and wife, Kelli; son, Jason and wife, Tabitha; two brothers; five sisters; six grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
