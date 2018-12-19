Walter Caughron Jr.

Services for retired Lt. Col. Walter Eugene Caughron Jr., 90, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Caughron died Dec. 17, 2018, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 30, 1928, to Walter Sr. and Ruth Caughron in Taylor.
Mr. Caughron served his country in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retiring as lieutenant colonel. During his active duty time, he received many medals and awards. He was also a middle school American history teacher for Killeen ISD.
He enjoyed woodworking and playing golf, but most importantly he enjoyed his family and friends.
Mr. Caughron was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Ruth Caughron; and sister, Lynne McWhorter.
He leaves loving memories to his wife of 66 years, Phyllis Caughron; son, Douglas (Monja) Caughron; Catherine (Timothy) Kish, Deborah (Michael) Jones; 11 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many loving friends.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to foldsofhonor.org.
You may share words of comfort with the Caughron family by visiting www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
