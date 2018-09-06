Walter Robert Pennock

Funeral services for retired Chief Warrant Officer-4 Walter Robert “Bob” Pennock, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment of his cremated remains will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Pennock died Sept. 4, 2018, at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1939, to the late Gordon and Helen Rae Pennock.
Following high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force in the fall of 1957 and later joined the U.S. Army, where he served for 25 years.
Mr. Pennock met Takeyo Ohtomo while serving in Japan, and the two wed on Dec. 7, 1959.
He retired in 1982 and went on to complete his master’s degree in 1984 at ATU. He then worked another 20 years with Civil Service.
Mr. Pennock married Yoko Saito in Killeen on Aug. 24, 2012.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Takeyo Pennock; siblings, Rae Pennock, George Pennock, Rose Riffle and Lorna Caskey.
Survivors include his wife, Yoko Pennock; daughters, Bonnie Ball and husband, Stephen, Lorna Moses and husband Duane, Helen O’Daniel; sister, Joan Goad and husband Carl; seven grandchildren, Travis Ball and wife Kirsten, Stephanie Ramirez and husband Nick, Ashley Arms and husband JD, Ethan Moses, Macie Moses, Sean O’Daniel, Cheyenne O’Daniel; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter Ball and Savannah Ball.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
