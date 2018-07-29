Funeral services for Waltraud “Trudy” Lantrip, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Lantrip died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, entering eternal peace. She was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Heilsberg, Germany. She was the daughter of Paul and Hedwig Kretschmann.
Trudy was a devoted wife and mother. At her core, her spirit was selfless, giving and generous. She gave her love unconditionally to her family and friends and modeled true forgiveness. She spoke her mind, bluntly, as all Germans do.
Mrs. Lantrip was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Leon Lantrip; sisters Heta and Irma; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Monika Wheeless, of Cove; son Ricky Lantrip, of Las Vegas; sister Helga Sellers, of San Antonio; brother Manfred Freymuller, of Germany; and a host of extended family members.
