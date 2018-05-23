Services for Wanda F. Driver, 87, of Killeen, will be at noon Friday, at Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road, Killeen.
Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park, Lake Road.
Mrs. Driver died May 22, 2018. She was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Texas, to the late Bill and Hester Dudley.
She retired as a purchasing agent from Fort Hood.
Mrs. Driver loved going to church and a good game of Yahtzee.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Grady Driver; daughter, Brenda Driver-Stowell; her parents; daughter-in-law, Angela Driver; and sister, Viola Denney.
Mrs. Driver is survived by her cherished children, Douglas Driver and his wife, Lisa, David Driver and Debbie Bergin; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Dudley and Niva Seacrest; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Central Christian Church.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
