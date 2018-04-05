A celebration of life service for Wanda Kay Velesky, 71, of Kempner, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove. Her family invites anyone who wishes to attend.
Mrs. Velesky died April 4, 2018.
She was born March 13, 1947, in Bruceville, Tenn., to George H. Magnor Jr. and Lorena Daws-Magnor.
She married Jim Velesky on Nov. 16, 1972. Together they raised three children: Peter, Tina and Joe.
A happy and caring soul, she made friends easily and would aid anyone in need. She loved to spoil her children and grandchildren and enjoyed life to its fullest. An avid traveler, she had the opportunity to see and enjoy many faraway places. Cheerful and full of life is how she met the world and leaves a legacy of love and fond memories.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Kindred Hospice care team.
Mrs. Velesky is survived by her husband, three children, and ten grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.