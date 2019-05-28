Memorial services for Wayne B. Flammond, 82, will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford- Bowers Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Flammond died May 20, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1936.
Mr. Flammond retired from the Army in 1988 as a command sergeant major. He was a brave and loyal soldier. He was a loving, patient, amazing husband, father and brother to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Maria, of Killeen; son, Robert of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Lisa of Kansas City, Kyle and Hannah of Cincinnati; great-grandchildren, McKenna of Kansas City and Isiah of Cincinnati; brothers, George of Chicago and Walter of Sierra Vista; sisters, Bonnie of Galt and Phyllis of New Lenox.
The family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org. The family would like to thank the hospital, doctors and nurses of Baylor Scott & White.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.