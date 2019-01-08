Memorial services for Wayne Morrison, 66, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Mountain Baptist Church in Gatesville with the Rev. Kurt Fuessel officiating.
Mr. Morrison died Jan. 5, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born Feb. 28, 1952, in Dallas, to the late Merritt Lee and Grace McWilliams Morrison.
He graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas in 1970. He was an auto mechanic in the Dallas area and Plano until retirement. He moved to the Gatesville area in 1993 and has resided in Killeen the last 10 years. He was a Baptist.
Mr. Morrison is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Kay and husband, Jerrod; sisters, Christine Berg, Marion Morrison and Nancy Currin; brother, Robert Morrison; grandson, Easton Kay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the Mountain Baptist Church, 6319 E. Hwy. 84, Gatesville, TX 76528.
