Funeral services for Webb Buckner III, of Round Rock, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Killeen Memorial Park Chapel, located at 3516 Lake Road in Killeen.
Mr. Buckner died Oct. 29, 2018. He was born July 15, 1931, in Rosebud.
Mr Buckner proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be held prior to the start of the service.
