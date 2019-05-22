WELDON EARL FOGLE, SR.
Thursday May 9, 2019, Killeen business owner, rancher and Marine Corps Veteran, Weldon Earl Fogle, Sr. passed away at home after a battle with cancer. He was an avid nature lover, who loved his family, hunting and fishing; and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father Hezie Elias (Buddy) Fogle, mother Lela Faye Bethke Tharpe.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Yalch Fogle, his children Billy Wayne Fogle, Weldon Earl Fogle, Jr., Taffi Lee Rhoads, Lance Fogle and wife Kim, Jared Fogle his partner Alex Henry Garza and Heather Rhoads; seven grandchildren: Jordan Lee Jackson, Trey StJohn, Carley Dawn Reavis, Tanna Lee Rhoads, Haley Amber Fogle, Weston Chandler Fogle, Taylor Fogle; two great-grandchildren, Garrick Lee Jackson, Eli William Santos; siblings, Dalton Wayne Fogle, Garland Lynn Fogle, Sr., Debbie Hallmark Rodgers, Angel Tharpe, Jackie Tharpe.; many nieces, nephews and cousins all who live in the Central Texas Area.
He was loved by many, who will miss him dearly. Time, date and place of his funeral services are pending.
