Funeral services for Wendy Ann Griggs, 53, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen.
Mrs. Griggs died July 12, 2018, after a long courageous battle of over 20 years with breast cancer.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.