Wilburn Edward Ferril

Services for Wilburn Edward “Ed” Ferril, 77, of Harker Heights, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, followed by burial services with full military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans cemetery at 11 a.m.
Mr. Ferril died peacefully March 28, 2019, at his home. He was born May 11, 1941, in El Reno, Okla., to Wilburn and Opal Ferril. Mr. Ferril was raised in Springfield, Colo., where he graduated high school. He graduated from Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., with a degree in Business before joining the U.S. Army.
Mr. Ferril married Sandra “Sandy” Tarkenton on March 28, 1964.
His military awards include a Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm, and Republic of Vietnam Staff Service Medal First Class.
Mr. Ferril served 20 years before his retirement and honorable discharge at Fort Hood in 1984.
In May 1981, prior to his retirement from the Army, Mr. Ferril founded Tri-City Property Monagement with his wife, Sandy. They managed properties in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, and helped thousands of families find homes in the area. He loved fishing and spending time with loved ones.
Mr. Ferril is preceded in death by his father Wilburn Ferril; his brother Robert (Bobby) Ferril, his father Doyl Hopkins, and his mother, Opal Hopkins.
Survivors include his wife Sandy Ferril of Harker Heights, his sister Sherilyn Owen of Dodge City, Kan.; his daughters Kay Sandoval and her husband Randy of Denver, Colo., Diana Thomas and her husband Carl of Austin, and Pamela Koerper and her husband Conrad of Austin; his grandchildren Brittany and Brandon Thomas; his niece Alison Goff; and his nephews Patrick Ferril, Brian and D. Jay Taylor.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.