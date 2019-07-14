Funeral services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. William E. Beamer, 84, of Killeen will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek in Killeen. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with full military honors.
Mr. Beamer died July 10, 2019. He was born June 9, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Madeline Beamer and William Beamer.
Mr. Beamer loved his family very much. He was always a steadfast source of advice and support for his family. He always said it was his responsibility to take care of the family after the death of his wife. His love and resilience helped build a loving family that will carry on his legacy for generations to come. He had a passion for blackjack and bingo, where he made so many friends.
The world lost a man who served his country both in and out of uniform for 50 years. He truly loved helping soldiers; it was a privilege for him to serve others. No matter the success or failure one had they could always count on him to either pick them up or praise their efforts.
Mr. Beamer is loved and will be missed by all his family and friends, until Valhalla.
Mr. Beamer was preceded in death by his loving wife Ingeborg Beamer and four siblings.
Survivors include his son Bill and daughter-in-law Sigrid, daughter Diana, son Alex, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five siblings.
A viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
