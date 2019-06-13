A service for retired Command Sgt. Maj. William C. Hatton, 94, of Copperas Cove will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hatton died surrounded by his loved ones in the early morning of June 6, 2019.
He was born June 23, 1924, in Richmond, Kentucky.
Mr. Hatton was the second of three children born to Leonard and Martha Allender Hatton. He was raised with a strong Christian upbringing.
In 1943, he entered military service and proudly served his country for 30 years, serving in both WWII and the Korean Conflict. He retired from military service in 1973 at the rank of command sergeant major.
Upon his retirement, Mr. Hatton was employed by Central Texas College and pursued his education, graduating with a Master’s Degree in Psychology. He retired from Central Texas College in 1989.
Upon completion of his degree, he taught college classes at Gatesville State Prison. William was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He enjoyed spending time at his farm, seeing his grandchildren, and traveling with the love of his life, Elsa.
Mr. Hatton was preceded in death by his father and mother; son Leonard Michael Hatton; sister Virginia (Hatton) Harrison; brother Kenneth Allender Hatton; and grandson Christopher Michael Hatton.
Survivors include the love of his life of 73 years, Elsa Hatton; children, Jana Wall and her husband Tommy, William F. Hatton and his wife Judy, many grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Hatton Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.