Memorial services for William Earl Hall, of Killeen, will be held at noon Monday at the American Legion Post 573, located at 225 Cox Drive. Inurnment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hall died Feb. 7, 2019.
He was born July 31, 1960, in Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
