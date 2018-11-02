Memorial services for William L. Carter Sr., 77, of Harker Heights, will be held in Florida at a later date. Mr. Carter died Oct. 30, 2018, at a local nursing center. He was born June 20, 1941, in Rome, Ga. Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is handling arrangements.
