William l. Sueoka

Funeral services for William Sueoka, 81, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sueoka died June 2, 2019.
He was born March 15, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois.
Survivors include his wife, Eliane Sueoka; sons, Fabrice (Karen) Sueoka, Rudy Sueoka and Phillip Sueoka; daughters, Elizabeth Sueoka and Angeliqua (Theodore) Coukoulis; and seven beloved grandchildren. His family will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
