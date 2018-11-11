Memorial services for Master Sgt. William Langford Wilson, 100, will be at noon Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson died Nov. 6, 2018.
He was born August 1918, in Arkansas, three months before the end of World War I.
Mr. Wilson grew up on a farm, the first-born son in a family of nine children. In 1939, he enlisted in the Army and became a medic. As the country prepared for war, the need for medics grew, and Sgt. Wilson became an instructor, helping train men for battlefield casualties. He shipped out with the 103rd Infantry Division to southern France in 1944.
The 103rd marched the length of France to Belgium, then went south through Germany, ending the war in Austria in 1945. Upon his return to the U,S,, he was again an instructor at the Medical Field Service School at Fort Sam Houston. The Korean War called in 1951, and Sgt. Wilson deployed with the 3rd Infantry Division, where he was the first sergeant of a M.A.S.H. hospital unit.
Mr. Wilson returned to the States, where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., and became the sergeant major of a unit that allowed him to take his family to Germany for three years. He returned to Fort Hood in 1959, and retired in 1960 after 21 years of service. There followed 11 years with the VA hospital in Temple, then full government service retirement.
For over 30 years, he was the dance director at the Killeen Senior Center, teaching square, round, line and ballroom dancing.
He and his wife, Phadra, were married for over 70 years. They had three sons, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.