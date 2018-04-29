Private funeral services for William “Butch” Langworthy will be at American Legion Post 573 in Harker Heights on June 3.
Mr. Langworthy died April 18, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Dorthea Langworthy and their children, Chester Woodring, Jason Woodring, Brandon Linerud, Alishia Dunbar, Eric Langworthy, and Ryan Householder; his sister, Cyndi Mullen and her two daughters.
