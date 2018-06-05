Funeral services for William “Bill” Lee Bowden, 77, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 11915 U.S. Business U.S. Highway 190, Kempner. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery 11463 TX-195, Killeen.
Mr. Bowden died May 30, 2018, in Lampasas, surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 25, 1941, in Louisburg, N.C., to Walter William Bowden and Willie Lee Perry Bowden.
Mr. Bowden attended Edward Best High School in White Level and lived for many years in Butner, N.C.
A sergeant first class in the Army, Mr. Bowden was a proud veteran.
He joined the Army in 1958 and served 21 years, which included two tours in Vietnam and tours of duty to other countries.
After retiring from military service, he served another 21 years in Civil Service in support of the U.S. Army.
After his retirement, Mr. Bowden enjoyed many years of RV traveling adventures across the United States with his loving wife of 37 years, Chris.
Mr. Bowden also enjoyed riding motorcycles and many years of piloting his own plane.
He was a proud Mason, member of the Mt. Horeb Masonic Lodge 137, and served as Worshipful Master in the past.
Mr. Bowden was also a past member of the Bluebonnet Model A Club.
He enjoyed his daily trips to the coffee shop to meet with friends.
Mr. Bowden was a faithful man of God and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kempner.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and one grandson.
Mr. Bowden is survived by his wife, Christina Day Bowden; five children, Frances Bowden Allen (N.C.), Walter Elton Bowden (Kathy, Fla.), Wendy Bowden Shamma (Texas), Christina Clodfelter Morris (N.C.) and Ginger Clodfelter Pullen (Greg, Texas); sister, Bonita Bowden Terry (Ga.); 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous loved ones and friends.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Sneed Funeral Home, 201 E. Third St., Lampasas.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Kempner or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
