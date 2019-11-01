Services for retired Sgt. 1st Class William T. Crumley Sr., 77, of Killeen will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Crumley died Oct. 29, 2019 in Temple. He was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Macon, Ga.
