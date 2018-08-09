Funeral services for Willie Lee Brown Sr., 96, of Bonham, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with Pastor Charles Reid Jr. of Kingdom Life Church officiating. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brown died Aug. 1, 2018, in Bonham. He was born Nov. 6, 1921, in Grant, Okla., to the late John Oliver Brown Sr. and the late Odessa Rasure.
Mr. Brown was one of 13 children, and resided in Hugo, Okla., until he was drafted by the U.S. Army in February 1942 to serve in World War II.
Later that year, he married his childhood sweetheart, Obedia Fort, of Missouri. No children resulted from the marriage.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he relocated to Texas, where he met and fathered children with Jolene Harper and worked as a farmer.
In 1990, he moved to Bonham and became a faithful member of Boyd Baptist Church under the leadership of Jerry Clemmons.
For over 28 years, Mr. Brown lived at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, tending the garden, working in the greenhouse and encouraging residents and staff with his faith.
His memory is cherished by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Oliver Brown Sr.; his mother, Odessa Rasure; his stepmother, Rosa Lee Guess; six brothers, Winzell Brown, Charlie B. Brown, John Oliver Brown Jr., Leon Brown, Ardell Brown, Otis Roy Brown; four sisters, Vera Brown, Mary Lee Brown, Patricia Ann Brown, Arline Brown; three sons, John Lewis Brown, Willie Lee Brown Jr., Carl Wayne Brown; and one daughter, Darlene Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Obedia Fort Brown of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Billie Earl Brown of Oklahoma and Oliver Eugene Brown (Ophelia) of Copperas Cove; one son, Edward Lee Brown (Phalonia) of Lubbock; five daughters, Earlene Brown, Betty Jean Brown (Tyrone) and Betty Jo Brown, all of Montgomery, Ala., Elaine Brown of Plainview, Wilma Brown-Smith (Bennie) of Killeen; and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.
He leaves a legacy of faith for many to follow.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.