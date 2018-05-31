Funeral service for Willie Ruth Finch, 91, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will be June 9 at Rosemary Cemetery, in Opelika, Ala.
Ms. Finch died May 26, 2018, in Killeen. She was born June 1, 1926, Opelika, Ala.
Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, prior to the service.
There will also be a viewing from noon to 2 p.m. June 9 at Harris Funeral Home in Opelika, Ala.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com and www.harrisfuneralinc.com
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
