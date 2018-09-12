Memorial services for Wilma “Snookie” Bolin, 85, of Harker Heights, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lifeway Fellowship Church, located at 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
Mrs. Bolin died Sept. 9, 2018.
She was born May 3, 1933, in Mosheim, Tenn., to the late Eugene Fair and Debbie Jefferies Fair.
Mrs. Bolin loved the Lord, the San Antonio Spurs, baseball and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clarence Fair.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Fraysier and husband Michael Fraysier; son, Donnie Crum of Greeneville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Deena Cornblum and husband Eddie Cornblum, Brye Ritchie and husband Todd Ritchie, Zion “Littleman” Fraysier; great-grandchildren, Tarran Lisenbe, Couper Cornblum and Landry Ritchie. She also leaves behind numerous friends and cousins from both Tennessee and Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midway High School Baseball snap-raise.com Couper Cornblum in honor of “Snookie”.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
