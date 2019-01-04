A celebration of life for Wilma “Billie” Lentz, 88, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ on W.S. Young. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Lentz died Dec. 28, 2018, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born June 21, 1930, in Asher, Okla., to Earl and Edna Gribble Durham.
Mrs. Lentz was reared and educated in Watonga, Okla, She married William “Bill” Dean Lentz on April 5, 1952, at Fort Sill, Okla., where he was stationed in the United States Army.
The Lentzes reared and educated two children while they traveled as a military family living in numerous locations. Mrs. Lentz was a loving wife and mother that was very strong in her family life as well as her religious life.
She was the one who held down the fort while Bill served in the states, as well as overseas tours.
Mrs. Lentz loved to paint in her spare time and she was a feisty lady with a wonderful sense of humor. She later worked for MLC Loan Company for 13 years and following that she a secretary at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home for 10 years before retiring.
Mrs. Lentz was a long-time member of the Church of Christ on W.S. Young in Killeen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and four siblings.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth “Buster” Lentz and her daughter, Barbara Gail Lentz; sister Viola; Megan and Tyler who call her granny and Brooke who called her mama.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
The family requests memorials be sent to Cherokee Home for Children at P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 78632.
