Funeral services for Woodrow Heldreth, 75, of Moody are pending with Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Mr. Heldreth died May 24, 2019. He was born July 11, 1943, in Zanesville, Ohio.
Survivors include his son, Leland A. Heldreth of Moody; his daughter, Wendy Sisneroz of Belton; his brother, Gregory Mecomber of North Carolina; and four grandchildren.
