Services for Wyota Sue Ellis, 78, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Southside Church of Christ, 1505 Trimmier Road, Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Ellis died May 31, 2018, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. She was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Brokenbow, Okla.
After high school, Mrs. Ellis married Freddie L. Ellis on June 21, 1959.
They moved to Killeen via the military in 1971.
There she worked for the Killeen Independent School District as a teacher’s aide in a special education classroom.
Mrs. Ellis retired in 2002 from KISD.
Those who knew her felt Mrs. Ellis was an amazing and loving person who made everyone feel like family.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie L. Ellis; children, Vickie Ellis of Oklahoma City, Okla., Betty and Robert Hermosillo of Harker Heights, Fred and Tammy Ellis of Harker Heights, Judy Ellis of Oklahoma City, Okla., Scott and Rhonda Ellis of Florence, and Kevin Ellis and Jon Cabe of Dallas; grandchildren, Melissa and Kenneth King, Michael Hermosillo, Preston and Lisa Ellis, Emily Ellis, Taylor Ellis, Tyler Ellis, Mason and Emily Ellis, Ashley and Jon Overholt, Rachel Burchett and Asael Rodriguez, and Justin Ellis and Mary Silas; her great-grandchildren, Jayden Smith, Jasmine Smith, Mia Rodriguez and Barron Ellis.
A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek in Killeen.
