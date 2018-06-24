Services for Xoana Marissa Gottshalk, 9, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. June 30 at Kingdom Life Church, 203 W. Avenue G, Killeen. A balloon release will be held after the service at the Gottshalk Family Home.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 23, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Xoana died June 12, 2018. She was born July 23, 2008, in Killeen, to Kevin and Irma Gottshalk.
Xoana was a fourth-grade student at Timber Ridge Elementary in Killeen.
She united with Grace Christian Center, Killeen.
Xoana loved watching television, YouTube, science, music, dancing, Supergirl, and reading National Geographic books.
She loved her sister, Aletheia, dearly.
Xoana is survived by her parents, Kevin and Irma Gottshalk, of Killeen; sister Aletheia Gottshalk, of Killeen; paternal grandmother Lindia (Daughn) Gottshalk, of Killeen; maternal grandparents Amanda Humphrey, of Killeen, and Amanda Reed and Adrian Eulette, of Houston; aunts Symonne Gottshalk, of St. Catherines, Jamaica, Fiona Gottshalk, of Clarendon, Jamaica, and Keisha Eulette and Nichole Eulette, of Houston; and an uncle, Lawrence Eulette, of Houston.
A memorial book may be signed at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.
