A celebration of life for Yong Hoe Harris, 76, of Killeen, will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Christian Center. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park on Lake Road.
Mrs. Harris died March 7, 2019. She was born April 10, 1942, in South Korea.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
