A celebration of life for Yong Hwa Sexton, of Salado, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Central Texas Homebuilders, 445 E Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
Mrs. Sexton died Jan. 14, 2019. She was born June 17, 1950, in Seoul, South Korea.
Survivors include but are not limited to her husband, Edsel Ford Sexton, two sons, two sisters and one brother.
