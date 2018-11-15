Services for Jane Harbert, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Harbert died Nov. 5, 2018, after being admitted to St. David’s in Austin.
She was born Dec. 27, 1935, in Springfield, Mo., to Edward and Ruth Fowler Dodson.
She was raised in Missouri, Ohio and Illinois prior to moving to Denton, where she graduated from Denton High School. While attending high school, she was a member of the band and played clarinet, studied piano and made good grades. She spent much of her childhood with her cousin Jack, who cared for her like a brother, as she was an only child.
During the Korean War, she was asked to write to her best friend’s brother, and she agreed — but only after he wrote her first. Upon his return home, she and Dan Harbert dated, and the two were married on Sept. 11, 1954, at the Methodist Church of Denton. Her best friend Helen became her sister-in-law and now resides in Texarkana.
Mrs. Harbert followed her husband to Japan and Germany for three tours. She loved to help him call bingo on Saturday nights at the Naval Base EM Club in Japan. On Sundays the family would attend church, and her husband would take the family to the EM and roll movies for all the families to watch. Mrs. Harbert put her seamstress skills to use making beautiful dresses for her girls.
Some of Mrs. Harbert’s favorite times were spent in the CCHS bleachers watching the Cove Bulldogs. She and her husband had season tickets for at least 45 years, and were proud to watch and support their four children as members of the CCHS band, watching the games, parades and competitions.
Mrs. Harbert was a devout Methodist for all her 82 years, and her love for the Lord led her to serve in many capacities at the churches she attended faithfully.
She and her husband enjoyed many travels to see their children and grandchildren in South Carolina, Washington state and California.
Mrs. Harbert spent many years in banking, working at Cove State Bank, Heart of Texas FCU and the CTC business office.
She is survived by her four children, Brenda and Jack of Porter, Pamela Ekizian of Lampasas, Karen and Randy of Arlington, Bryan and Sheri of Arlington; 12 grandchildren; four honorary grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with number 13 due March 4.
Family remembers that she was happy and healthy up to weeks prior to her unexpected passing.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
