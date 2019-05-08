Services for Yvonne Freeman, 60, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2204 Sunny Lane in Killeen.
Ms. Freeman died April 23, 2019, in Harker Heights. She was born July 8, 1958, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Agnes LeGault Beaudoin and Edgar Beaudoin Sr. She lived in the Harker Heights area for many years, working as a nurse and caring for people.
Survivors include her mother; three brothers and their wives, Ed and Gayla Beaudoin of Lolita, Texas, Philip and Gina Beaudoin of Machias, N.Y., and Andy and Melissa Beaudoin of Orchard Park, N.Y.
