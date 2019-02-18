Funeral services for Yvonne Ingram, 88, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Luther Church in Killeen with Pastor Veronica Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Cemetery on Old Farm-to-Market 440 Road.
Ms. Ingram died Feb. 14, 2019, with friends at her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Flat.
She was reared and educated in Flat, graduating from high school in 1947. She married Joel Wesley Ingram on Sept. 12, 1947, in Flat and moved to Fort Hood. They later lived in Killeen and Harker Heights.
Yvonne worked for civil service at Fort Hood for a number of years. She enjoyed playing bridge, following their son’s activities in the Killeen Kangaroo band, supporting the Killeen High School football team and participating in the Castle Heights Garden Club.
Her fondest memories go back to her family and friends enjoying song fests as their son played instruments and they sang along.
She actively supported the ministries of Immanuel Lutheran Church throughout her life. The talents she most enjoyed sharing were singing in the choir and engaging with teens of the church and community when she and Wes served as youth sponsors.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Joel W. Ingram; her son, Wesley Ingram Jr.; her parents, Carl and Opal McCutchen; and her brothers, Carl and Joe Dean McCutchen.
She is survived by three godchildren, Edward Daude, of Dallas; Terri Schorn McCoy, of Pasadena; and Madison Dent, of Temple.
Yvonne is mourned by many longtime friends who are her family.
She transcends to that place God has prepared for those who love him, “That no eye has seen, no ear has heard and what no human mind has conceived.”
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
