Funeral services for Yvonne Ingram, 88, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. today at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Immanuel Cemetery on Old FM 440 Road.
Ms. Ingram died Feb. 14, 2019.
She was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Flat.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
