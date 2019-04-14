Funeral services for Zolton J. Fodor, 89, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick, N.J. Interment will take place at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.
Mr. Fodor died April 9, 2019, at his residence. Born in Bakonztomasi, Hungary, he resided in North Brunswick and Piscataway, before moving to Killeen in 2014.
Mr. Fodor retired in 1989 as an elementary school teacher for the Greenbrook School System, where he taught 5th- and 6th-grade math and sciences for over 30 years. “Poppy” as he was called by his grandchildren received his Master’s Degree in Education from Rutgers University.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Mr. Fodor was still a member of both the Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick and the Killeen Baptist Church at the time of his passing. He had been a member of the NJSEA and National Educators Association.
Son of the late Joseph and Irene (Deli) Fodor, Zolton was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn (Gawroniak) Fodor. He is survived by his daughters, Emilee McCoid and husband Jack, of Killeen, Terry Lynn Fodor-Well and her husband Larry of Bound Brook, N.J.; his sister Betty Harris and her husband Bill, of Franklin Park, N.J.; and four grandchildren, Caitlin Iverett and her husband Ethan, Kevin McCoid, Andrew and Abbie Fodor.
A viewing will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Gowen Funeral Home in New Brunswick, N.J.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 9 p.m.
