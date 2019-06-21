New office spaces are being built in north Killeen on the corner of 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the site of a former restaurant.
The spaces are being renovated from a chinese restaurant. The building is 6,875 square feet, and the property manager is leasing per square foot.
The price is set at $125 per square foot and the minimum is 2,000 square feet, according to David Barr, whose company is leasing the renovated property.
David Barr Properties is in charge of the construction. Workers were seen in front of the building last week unloading wood off of a trailer into the building.
