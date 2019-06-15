Killeen’s budget planning season should be kicking into high gear — but so far the public has heard little about it.
In June 2017 — City Manager Ron Olson’s first year at the helm — the City Council held a planning session on council priorities and received a budget update, all in open session.
In late May last year, the council received an update on the fiscal 2019 city budget — again in open session.
This year, the process has largely been under wraps, with council members scheduled to meet with Olson privately in small groups to discuss the budget for the coming fiscal year — but those meetings aren’t planned until the first week of August.
No doubt, the benefit of conducting the council budget updates in this manner is that it provides the opportunity for more detailed explanations, and a give-and-take between the city manager and council members.
The problem with this approach is that it leaves the public out of the loop and lessens transparency. And that’s a problem, since it’s taxpayer money the council and city manager are talking about spending.
Certainly, the city manager could hardly be expected to have a fully fleshed out document ready for council inspection at this point in the year. The county tax appraisal office is still working up final revenue numbers for the various taxing entities. In addition, the state comptroller hasn’t yet determined how much Killeen will receive in compensation for the disabled veterans property tax exemption. With the Legislature recently approving a larger pool of state money for the compensation fund, Killeen is likely to see more than the $800,000 the city received last year.
But Olson should have a basic framework to present to the council, as he did last year. The fact that council members — and the public — haven’t yet heard a preliminary presentation should be concerning.
This is especially true, since so many programs, services and outside agencies are competing for the same limited city revenue.
For example, the Hill Country Transportation District, which operates the Hop regional bus service, has asked the city to increase its contribution by at least $100,000 in the coming budget. This is significant, since last year, the district asked the city for a large increase — which Olson included in his proposed budget. However, council members rejected the increase, and the district subsequently reduced its local service.
Also, the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter remains closed downtown after the nonprofit that oversees its operation experienced a loss of $175,000 in grant money. A Families in Crisis representative recently went before the council to ask for $10,000 a month in assistance, plus $60,000 upfront to bridge the funding gap, but the mayor advised it was too early in the budget process to commit to the contribution.
In addition, the city just signed off on a $184,000 analysis to assess the city’s street infrastructure and prioritize those in greatest need of repair. With the city’s new street maintenance fee kicking in next month, the council needs to weigh in on the process — as do the residents who will be paying the fee.
What do residents want the city to pay for? Do they want immediate funding for the shelter — and if so, what is the tradeoff? Do residents favor more funding for the Hop service, or would they rather see the money put toward a partnership with ride services Uber and Lyft, as Olson has suggested?
The public has a right to hear how the city is leaning on these spending questions, as well as compensation for first responders, funding for city programs and potential infrastructure projects, such as rebuilding the Bob Gilmore Senior Center.
But as things stand, residents won’t get their first detailed look at the municipal budget until the public hearings scheduled for late August and early September. Last year, the first hearing on the budget wasn’t held until Sept. 4, with the council approving the spending plan just 14 days later.
At that point, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to reorganize spending priorities or reverse planned cutbacks.
Certainly, Olson is to be commended for getting a handle on the city’s finances since he took the job in February 2017. Since taking over, Olson has produced two consecutive balanced budgets by monitoring available revenue and carefully tracking spending.
There’s no reason to expect that Olson won’t be able to achieve a balanced budget again this year, but there’s more to the process than coming up with a good bottom line.
Openness and transparency should define all city spending decisions, as was the case when Olson directed that the entire list of the city’s proposed fees for fiscal 2020 be placed online recently.
In the case of the budget, Olson should brief the full council and the public on his spending proposal, both before and after his small-group meetings with council members.
At that point, the city should conduct a hearing to gather public input — not only on spending priorities and potential cutbacks, but also on whether residents favor a tax increase to pay for anything not already under consideration for funding.
Doing so might also increase attendance in the late-summer budget and tax rate hearings, since residents could potentially feel a great sense of ownership in the process.
None of this is to suggest that Olson or the city staff abdicate their responsibility to prioritize the city’s essential spending needs, or identify areas where savings can be achieved.
However, it’s important that they keep in mind that it’s the residents’ money they’re proposing to spend, and the council members are elected to be stewards of that money.
That means involving the council at every step of the budget process and updating the public regularly along the way.
Maybe that procedure sounds a little work intensive, but if it increases public involvement, public understanding and transparency, it will be well worth the effort.
And that makes a strong budget in every sense of the word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.